OTS Library Opens In Turkiye

A library of the Organization of Turkic States and the
presentation of a 100-volume series of books entitled "Pearls of
Turkic Literature" has taken place in Istanbul, Turkiye. The event
was attended by representatives of the organization's member
countries, Azernews reports.
OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev and Advisor to the
President of Uzbekistan, writer Khairiddin Sultanov spoke about
ongoing projects to popularize and preserve the literary heritage
of the Turkic peoples.
A 100-volume series of books, consisting of works by classics
and modern writers of the Turkic world, as well as Azerbaijani
writers and poets, was included in the OTG library fund, and was
also donated to the Turkish Presidential Library and university
libraries.
The event participants expressed gratitude to the OTS Chairman,
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for publishing this
collection of valuable works.
Founded in 2009, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an
intergovernmental organization, OTS is committed to the purpose and
principles of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and other
universally recognized principles and norms of international law,
including sovereign equality, territorial integrity and
inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states, as
well as the maintenance of international peace, security and
development of good-neighbourly and friendly relations.
Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan and Turkiye. During the 7th Summit held in Baku in
October 2019, Uzbekistan joined as a full member. Hungary received
observer status at the Organization during its 6th Summit in
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Republic in September 2018. In the 8th Summit
held in November 2021, Turkmenistan and in November 2022, Turkish
republic of Northern Cyprus joined as Observer Members to the
Organization.
