Azerbaijan Army Holds Events To Mark Solidarity Day And New Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense,
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a number of events on the occasion
of 31 December – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and
New Year were held in all types of troops, Combined Arms Army, Army
Corps, formations and special educational institutions of the
Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports citing the
Defense Ministry .
First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their
lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honoured with
observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic
of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was
performed.
Speakers at festive events spoke about the history of Solidarity
Day, its significance, the invaluable merits of the National Leader
Heydar Aliyev, who laid a solid foundation for the development of
our republic, the victory won in the Patriotic War and other
successful combat operations under the leadership of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the
Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, who is a worthy successor of the
National Leader's policy, as well as about ensuring progress in all
spheres.
The events include documentaries, videos, photo and book
exhibitions for military personnel, meetings with personnel,
cultural-mass, patriotic events with the participation of local
executive authorities, state and non-governmental organizations,
veterans, public representatives.
According to the instruction of the Defense Minister, orphanages
were also visited by military personnel, festive tables were laid,
children were presented with various gifts and an entertaining
program.
At the events, the creative teams of the Army Ideological and
Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, and the Ganja Garrison
Ideological and Cultural Center, as well as regional cultural
departments performed interesting concert programs.
