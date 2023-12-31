Ex-Palestinian Authority Minister Killed In Israeli Airstrike

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 31 (IANS) The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that a former Minister of Palestinian Authority was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.
According to Health Ministry officials, Youssef Salama (68), former Palestinian Authority Minister for Religious Affairs, was killed in the airstrike at Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
He was a minister from February 2005 and March 2006. He had also served as a preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem, which is the third most important Mosque of the Muslim community after Mecca and Madina.
