Rutland Barracks/ CMV Crash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B4008315

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 31, 2023, at approximately 0630 hours

STREET: US Route 4

TOWN: Killington

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kenneth Hoag

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minimum cab and trailer damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On December 31, 2023, at approximately 0630 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were notified of a jack-knifed tractor-trailer unit on US Route 4 in the Town of Killington.

The operator was later identified as Kenneth Hoag (36) of Hoosick Falls, NY. During the investigation, it was learned that Hoag was traveling eastbound on US Route 4 when he lost control of the tractor-trailer unit due to icy road conditions. No injuries were reported at the time, and no other motor vehicles were involved. Due to the road conditions and the motor vehicle crash, the normal flow of traffic was reduced for public safety.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, Killington Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, and TowAway Towing and Recovery.