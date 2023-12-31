Maha: Nitin Kareer Named New Chief Secy, Mumbai Cop Vivek Phansalkar In-Charge DGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Sunday appointed senior IAS officer Nitin Kareer as the new Chief Secretary, while Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar has been given additional charge as the state Director-General of Police.

Kareer, 57, replaces the outgoing Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, while Phansalkar will assume additional charge from outgoing DGP Rajnish Sheth till further orders.

The two top state posts fell vacant after both Saunik and Sheth attained superannuation on Sunday, and the new officers have taken charge of their respective assignments on Sunday evening.

