3 Groups To Hold Talks With Govt For Solution To Naga Political Issue

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, Dec 31 (IANS) Amid the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) holding talks with the Central government to resolve the decades-old Naga political issue, three other Naga groups decided to pursue negotiations jointly for a solution to the unsettled Naga issue with the Central government.

The leaders of three splinter Naga groups -- National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) led by Akato Chophy, NSCN-K led by Khango and Naga National Council (NNC) led by Z. Royim decided to jointly negotiate with the Center to resolve the Naga political issue.

"In the new year (2024), the three groups would jointly talk with the government for a lasting political solution to the Naga issue. We held a meeting on Saturday and taken this decision," Akato said on Sunday.

He said that the three Naga groups earlier approached the government separately and from now on, they would negotiate jointly for a solution to the Naga political issue at the earliest.

"We would not be involved in the negotiations being held between the Centre and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs). We welcome like-minded other organisations to join them for the interest of Nagas," Akato clarified.

The meeting of the three Naga outfits was held at the residence of Akato Chophi president of NSCN (Akato) at Hoito village in Niuland district.

The NNPG was formed in 2017 with seven Naga groups while other groups have not included the grouping.

The Centre has been holding separate negotiations with NSCN-IM since 1997 and the NNPGs since 2017.

Since the signing of the all important Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 with NSCN-IM and following the inking of Agreed Position on November 17, 2017 with NNPGs, many years have already passed over the issue.

The NSCN-IM has remained unyielding on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as well as integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread over four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, besides Myanmar.

The NNPGs has already expressed its willingness to accept whatever is granted for now and continue with the talks. (NSCN-IM) on Saturday said that the last round of formal talks on Naga political issue with the Central government on November 14 in Delhi "were not conclusive but also not deadlocked".

The NSCN-IM said that the outfit's General Secretary and its chief negotiator, Thuingaleng Muivah had unequivocally stated that a solution without the Naga national flag and constitution would never be acceptable to the Naga people. --IANS

