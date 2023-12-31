Maqasid Charity Hospital, IMC Sign Agreement To Treat Syrian Refugees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) - Maqasid Charity Hospital, affiliated with Zakat Fund of Ministry of Endowments, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, on Sunday signed an agreement with International Medical Corps (IMC) to treat Syrian and Arab refugees.The agreement was signed by the hospital's General Director, Dr. Ali Al-Sa'ad Bani Nasr, and IMC's Executive Director, Ahmed Bawaaneh.Under the agreement, Bani Nasr said medical treatment is provided to Syrian and Arab refugees in camps, while refugees residing in the Kingdom's cities and villages, who hold a UNHCR card, can be treated in Ministry of Health hospitals.Bani Nasr added that patients are "fully" treated without bearing any expenses, as the IMC pays all costs as per prices mentioned in the agreement, noting patients will be offered transportation services to and from refugee camps.