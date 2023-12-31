Fuel Prices In Jordan Come Down

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 31 (Petra) -- The Petroleum Derivatives Pricing Committee Sunday announced a reduction in January selling prices of fuel.The Committee announced a 30 fils per litre reduction for diesel, a 20 fils per litre reduction for gasoline 90 per and a 30 fils per litre reduction for gasoline 95.The selling price of diesel is 720 fils per litre, 895 fils per litre for gasoline 90 and 1130 fils per litre for gasoline 95. The price of kerosene and cooking cylinders remained unchanged at 620 fils per litre and JOD7 per cylinder, respectively, according to the Committee.