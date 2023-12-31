Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets The Prime Minister And The Central Bank Of Egypt’S Governor

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, and Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Mr. Hassan Abdallah.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting followed-up on the indicators of the global economic situation as well as the Egyptian economy and the performance of the banking sector in the country. The CBE's Governor offered an overview of a number of relevant issues, including the Central Bank's latest decisions, effective January 1, 2024, exempting customers from all fees and commissions for electronic bank transfer services for individuals in Egyptian pounds. The decisions aim to encourage citizens to use digital financial services, which contributes to completing financial transactions swiftly and in a flexible manner, as part of the state's policy toward digital transformation and financial inclusion.

The meeting also tackled efforts to provide the necessary production requirements for the development process and other priority sectors. President EL-Sisi gave directives to enhance and further strengthen efforts in this regard in order to create conducive conditions to attract more foreign investment and empower the private sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.