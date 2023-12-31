               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Antalya Airports Receive Record Number Of Tourists


12/31/2023 9:17:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Antalya airports received a record number of tourists from December 23 to 30 this year, Trend reports.

During this period, 121,139 tourists arrived in Antalya, which is one of the most important tourist centers in the Mediterranean.

Overall, air arrivals in December rose 7% year-on-year to 302,505, up 32% from 2019.

