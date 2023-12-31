Antalya Airports Receive Record Number Of Tourists

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Antalya airports
received a record number of tourists from December 23 to 30 this
year, Trend reports.
During this period, 121,139 tourists arrived in Antalya, which
is one of the most important tourist centers in the
Mediterranean.
Overall, air arrivals in December rose 7% year-on-year to
302,505, up 32% from 2019.
