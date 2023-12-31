Russia Launches Over 7,500 Missiles At Ukraine Since Invasion - Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the outset of the full-scale invasion, Russia has launched more than 7,500 missiles into Ukraine.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We've seen more than 7,500 missiles of all types (launched - ed.) at Ukraine since a full-scale invasion. These are of all types – air-to-surface missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles," Ihnat said.

He noted that it is impossible to shoot down all incoming missiles. "We started shooting them down using Patriot systems only in May, and only in the area where they are deployed. We must understand that we shoot down only cruise missiles or Kh-59s," said the spokesman.

As reported, Ihnat said earlier that since September 2022, Russian invaders have launched about 3,800 kamikaze drones at Ukraine, of which more than 3,000 were intercepted.