Russian Strike Hits Nikopol, Wounding Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, on Sunday, leaving three local residents injured.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak , reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the Nikopol district. Three were injured in the district center. Two men and a woman sustained wounds," Lysak wrote.

According to the official, the strike affected a local pharmacy, an office building, two minibuses, and two passenger cars.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 27, the Russian invasion army launched several strikes at Nikopol within 24 hours, employing artillery and kamikaze drones.