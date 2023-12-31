Ukraine's Defense Intel Refutes Russian Report On Casualties Among Operatives During Kharkiv Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Not a single operative from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (GUR) or the KRAKEN special operations unit was injured during yesterday's Russian missile attack on Kharkiv.

That's according to Serhii“Chili” Velychko, one of the intelligence unit commanders, whose statement was posted by the GUR press service, reports Ukrinform.

"Yesterday (December 30 - ed.) during a Russian terrorist attack on Kharkiv, not a single operative from the GUR was injured. All strikes targeted municipal infrastructure, residential buildings, a hotel, not military facilities," Velychko emphasized.

He decried as“sick dreams” Russia's statements claiming that intelligence operatives had been killed in Kharkiv.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were killed in Kharkiv region as a result of an overnight shelling by Russian invasion forces. In the city of Kharkiv, 28 people were injured.

Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that GUR operatives“responsible for the attack on Belgorod” were killed in Kharkiv's hotel that was damaged by the Russian strike.