Icherisheher Hosts Gurama Fashion Show

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Gurama fashion show has been held Gosha Gala Square in Icherisheher. The event was organized as part of the Second National Gurama Festival, Azernews reports.

The fashion show featured 40 fascinating examples of traditional and modern fashion in the guram style, created by the Gurama Center and the Faculty of Design and Decorative and Applied Arts of the State University of Culture and Arts.

The main goal of the project is to use gurama in modern clothing, preserve traditional patterns and techniques of gurama, and increase the interest of young people in the national style. The fashion show aroused great public interest.

Gurama is a type of art and craft that takes a special place in Azerbaijan's culture.

For many decades, gurama has been widely spread in Azerbaijan. The patchwork was very common until the beginning of the 20th century.

Now simple and original geometric patterns are replaced by more complex combinations of colors and shapes.

Work on the revival of Azerbaijan's ancient gurama art is currently underway.

Note that the first National Gurama Festival was held for the first time in 2022.

A large patchwork was presented as part of the festival. Four and a half metres wide and 25 metres long, the gurama left everyone astonished.

A giant patchwork was created in the Icherisheher and Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserves. The presentation took place in front of the Maiden's Tower.

A number of events were held within the festival, including a scientific and practical conference, an exhibition of arts and crafts, a fair and sale, master classes, art therapy, book presentations, etc.

<p></p>