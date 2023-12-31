Icherisheher Hosts Gurama Fashion Show

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Gurama fashion show has been held Gosha Gala Square in
Icherisheher. The event was organized as part of the Second
National Gurama Festival, Azernews reports.
The fashion show featured 40 fascinating examples of traditional
and modern fashion in the guram style, created by the Gurama Center
and the Faculty of Design and Decorative and Applied Arts of the
State University of Culture and Arts.
The main goal of the project is to use gurama in modern
clothing, preserve traditional patterns and techniques of gurama,
and increase the interest of young people in the national style.
The fashion show aroused great public interest.
Gurama is a type of art and craft that takes a special place in
Azerbaijan's culture.
For many decades, gurama has been widely spread in Azerbaijan.
The patchwork was very common until the beginning of the 20th
century.
Now simple and original geometric patterns are replaced by more
complex combinations of colors and shapes.
Work on the revival of Azerbaijan's ancient gurama art is
currently underway.
Note that the first National Gurama Festival was held for the
first time in 2022.
A large patchwork was presented as part of the festival. Four
and a half metres wide and 25 metres long, the gurama left everyone
astonished.
A giant patchwork was created in the Icherisheher and Gala State
Historical and Ethnographic Reserves. The presentation took place
in front of the Maiden's Tower.
A number of events were held within the festival, including a
scientific and practical conference, an exhibition of arts and
crafts, a fair and sale, master classes, art therapy, book
presentations, etc.
MENAFN31122023000195011045ID1107672111
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.