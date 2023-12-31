Young Talents Totally Captivate Music Lovers In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Magnificent concert has been held at the cs part of the project
'Yeni Adlar" (New Names).
The project contributes to the preservation of the Azerbaijan's
cultural heritage and promotion of the performing arts
As part of the project, young talents perform concert programs
accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber
Orchestra and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.
The concert program was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Laureates of national and
international competitions, pianists Laman Seyidova and Jamala
Abdin Zadeh, violinist Aitaj Kara, tar player Sakhavat Mammadov
delighted the audience with Double Concerto for Violin, Piano and
Orchestra by Fikrat Amirov, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra N1
(g-moll, op.25) by Felix Mendelssohn and Concerto For Tar with
Orchestra N2 by Haji Khanmammadov.
The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony
Orchestra under the baton of the artistic director and chief
conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov. The young talents totally
captivated the music lovers with their performances.
Photo Credits : Kamran Bagirov
