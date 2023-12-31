(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, December 31 - Dear residents and friends:

As another year goes by and the season changes, we are entering 2024. We bid farewell to the wonderful moments of the past year, and welcome the new. On behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and in my own capacity, I would like to extend my New Year blessings to all Macao residents, and friends at home and abroad who care about and support the development of Macao.

2023 was an unforgettable and productive year. We worked together to speed up positive momentum of economic recovery, forged ahead with facilitating new progress in various areas, and joined force to realise long-term prosperity and stability for the MSAR. Over the past year, we have taken the initiative and diligently performed our duties. We have actively seized the opportunities for post-epidemic recovery, achieved rapid economic recovery, and maintained social harmony and stability. Major economic indicators are steadily improving, and confidence of all walks of life continues to strengthen. Over the past year, we have kept pace with the times and acted pragmatically. We have strengthened our work to safeguard national security, continuously improved the electoral system, steadily advanced appropriate economic diversification, achieved significant results in improving people's livelihoods, continued enhancing public service levels, and expanded regional cooperation and international exchanges in an orderly manner. Over the past year, we were well-prepared for adverse situations, maintained a stable performance, safeguarded Macao's overall situation, properly developed the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and led the development of Macao to a next level.

Looking back on the year, the new progress and achievements we made in various undertakings of the MSAR were thanks to everyone's hard work and joint efforts. Here, I would like to pay tribute to all contributors to these efforts, from all walks of life!

Recently, the State Council approved the Overall Development Plan for the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress passed the decision authorising the MSAR to exercise jurisdiction over the relevant land and waters on the southeast side of the Gongbei Port in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province. This series of significant measures injects powerful impetus into Macao's effort for appropriate economic diversification and long-term sustainable development. It holds great significance in enriching the practice of“One country, two systems” principle and promoting Macao's long-term prosperity, stability, and integration into the overall national development. The MSAR Government sincerely appreciates the care and support from the Central Government!

2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, and the year for completion of the first-phase development goals of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The MSAR Government will fully leverage the enthusiasm and creativity of all sectors of society, meticulously plan and organise a series of lively major festive celebrations, in form of solemn yet simple manner, comprehensively demonstrate the achievements and the bright prospects of“One country, two systems” principle, vividly showcase Macao's unique status and significant advantages, and further enhance the international community's confidence in Macao.

The MSAR Government will unite and lead all residents to conscientiously adhere to the spirit of President Xi Jinping's important speeches, and the strategic deployment laid down in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We will comprehensively and accurately implement the principles of“One country, two systems” principle,“Macao people governing Macao” and a high degree of autonomy, fully implement the“patriots governing Macao” principle, seize the historical opportunities arising from national development, and strive to create a successful implementation of“One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics. We will make every effort to safeguard national security and social stability, remain vigilant at all times, proactively identify deficiencies, effectively strengthen overall deployment, and build a solid national security barrier. Efforts will be made to consolidate the positive momentum of economic recovery, actively and effectively implement the“1+4” planning, and promote substantial progress in appropriate economic diversification. We are committed to the development of Hengqin, and will work together with all parties to adhere to the original intentions and accelerate the realisation of the first-phase development goals of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Efforts will be made to improve governance capabilities and administrative efficiency, pool wisdom from the people, appoint talented people, and strengthen cooperation; and to make greater achievements in resolving the deep-seated contradictions and problems that restrict Macao's social and economic development. We will spare no effort in developing the economy, improving people's livelihoods, and promoting harmony; increase efforts to attract talented people; strengthen the force that is loyal to our country and to Macao; accelerate integration into the overall national development; and strengthen overseas exchanges and cooperation. We will welcome the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland with new achievements in development, and make new and greater contributions to building a strong country and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.

Fellow residents and friends:

The most important truth is that we must keep everything simple but work hard. In the New Year, new opportunities and challenges will coexist. The motherland has always been providing strong support for maintaining long-term prosperity and stability in Macao. I believe that with the strong leadership and strong support of the Central Government, and the combined efforts and hard work of residents, Macao will enjoy a better tomorrow and a glorious 2024! Let us work together to strengthen our confidence and forge ahead!

Welcome the arrival of 2024 with confidence and anticipation as the New Year bell rings! Embrace the new atmosphere of New Year's Day and celebrate an extraordinary new journey!

Wish prosperity to our great motherland!

Wish prosperous development for MSAR!

Wish good health and happiness to everyone this New Year!