“Year Of Arabic Poetry 2023” Wraps Up

\"Year of Arabic Poetry 2023\" initiative, which aims to illuminate various poetic genres and purposes while augmenting its significance in life and society and was supervised by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission (LPTC) has wrapped up with a special celebration that was held at Mayadeen Hall \u2013 Diriyah.\r

Through the Year of Arabic Poetry, the Ministry of Culture has endeavoured to support Arab poetry, celebrating both its historical and contemporary poets.\r

The \"Year of Arabic Poetry 2023\" emerged with pride in its authentic Arabic content and its pivotal value in Arab culture throughout the history of the Arabs. It is rooted in the influence of the Arabian Peninsula, which has been a historical home for poetry and poets, serving as a wellspring of literary masterpieces since ancient times.

