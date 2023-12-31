Despite Challenges, We Can Work To Create Better World: Dalai Lama On New Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Dharamsala, Dec 31 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Sunday thanked everyone for sending New Year wishes, saying despite many challenges the "world is facing today, I feel optimistic that with a growing appreciation of how interconnected we all are in the oneness of humanity, we can all work to lead more meaningful lives and create a better world".

"As human beings we share a common wish to be happy and free from pain. We are social animals who depend on others to survive. Therefore, as I often say, we should work for the benefit of others. If we cannot help them, we should at least make sure we do no harm. I have found that helping others is the best way of ensuring happiness and calm for ourselves.

"I also firmly believe that we can find peace in the world only when we find peace within. Every human being has the potential to cultivate inner peace, and by so doing to contribute to the peace of our global community," he said in a message for New Year 2024.

The spiritual leader further said, "We must try to cultivate compassion and inner peace, regardless of our nationality or religion, we can contribute to the well-being and happiness of all mankind. If the last century was the century of violence, it is our responsibility to make this century the century of dialogue."

"Once again, I extend warm greetings to you all. I hope that you all enjoy an auspicious beginning to the New Year, 2024," he added.

