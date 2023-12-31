               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT


12/31/2023 8:11:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announces that three boats belonging to the Houthis were sunk and their crew were killed, after they attacked an American commercial ship and helicopters in the southern Red Sea.

MOSCOW -- The death toll of the Ukrainian attack on Belgorod city rises to 24, states Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

NEW DELHI -- Air pollution in the Indian capital New Delhi rises to severe category amid strong cold wave and dense fog across north India, say Indian authorities. (end) mt

