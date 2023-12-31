               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CEC: Number Of Candidates For Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan Reaches 17


12/31/2023 8:10:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Central Election Commission (CEC) has approved another candidate for the post of president, said the CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova.

After discussions, the issue of approving the candidacy of Avaz Temirkhan for the post of President of Azerbaijan was put to a vote and adopted. So, the number of candidates for the presidency has reached seventeen.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

