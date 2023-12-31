CEC: Number Of Candidates For Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan Reaches 17

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Central Election Commission (CEC) has approved
another candidate for the post of president, said the CEC Secretary
Arifa Mukhtarova.
After discussions, the issue of approving the candidacy of Avaz
Temirkhan for the post of President of Azerbaijan was put to a vote
and adopted. So, the number of candidates for the presidency has
reached seventeen.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in
the country on February 7, 2024.
