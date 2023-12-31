               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UK Ambassador Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan On New Year


12/31/2023 8:10:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has shared congratulatory video on the upcoming New Year in Azerbaijani.

In a video message, the ambassador emphasized that 2023 is the year of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK.

