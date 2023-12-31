UK Ambassador Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan On New Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has shared
congratulatory video on the upcoming New Year in Azerbaijani.
In a video message, the ambassador emphasized that 2023 is the
year of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK.
MENAFN31122023000195011045ID1107672071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.