Injury Toll In Russia's Shelling Of Kherson Rises To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in Russia's recent shelling of Kherson's Korabelnyi district has increased to seven.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Two more men requested medical assistance. Both of them suffered concussion. As Russian occupation troops opened fire on Kherson's Korabelnyi district around 10:20 a.m., they were inside a car,” Mrochko wrote.

Later, another two men, 48 and 71, were reported injured.

A reminder that Russian troops struck the city of Kherson with artillery, causing damage to residential houses, vehicles, and a store. Initially, three people were reported injured.