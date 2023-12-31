Azerbaijan Army Holds Number Of Events On Occasion Of Day Of Solidarity Of World Azerbaijanis And New Year (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)According to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a number of events on the occasion of 31 December – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year were held in all types of troops, Combined Arms Army, Army Corps, formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honoured with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

Speakers at festive events spoke about the history of Solidarity Day, its significance, the invaluable merits of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who laid a solid foundation for the development of our republic, the victory won in the Patriotic War and other successful combat operations under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is a worthy successor of the National Leader's policy, as well as about ensuring progress in all spheres.

The events include documentaries, videos, photo and book exhibitions for military personnel, meetings with personnel, cultural-mass, patriotic events with the participation of local executive authorities, state and non-governmental organizations, veterans, public representatives.

According to the instruction of the Defense Minister, orphanages were also visited by military personnel, festive tables were laid, children were presented with various gifts and an entertaining program.

At the events, the creative teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, and the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, as well as regional cultural departments performed interesting concert programs.

