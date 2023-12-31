Azerbaijan Army Holds Number Of Events On Occasion Of Day Of Solidarity Of World Azerbaijanis And New Year (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31.
According to the
plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir
Hasanov, a number of events on the occasion of 31 December – the
Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year were held in
all types of troops, Combined Arms Army, Army Corps, formations and
special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports referring
to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their
lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honoured with
observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic
of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was
performed.
Speakers at festive events spoke about the history of Solidarity
Day, its significance, the invaluable merits of the National Leader
Heydar Aliyev, who laid a solid foundation for the development of
our republic, the victory won in the Patriotic War and other
successful combat operations under the leadership of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is a worthy
successor of the National Leader's policy, as well as about
ensuring progress in all spheres.
The events include documentaries, videos, photo and book
exhibitions for military personnel, meetings with personnel,
cultural-mass, patriotic events with the participation of local
executive authorities, state and non-governmental organizations,
veterans, public representatives.
According to the instruction of the Defense Minister, orphanages
were also visited by military personnel, festive tables were laid,
children were presented with various gifts and an entertaining
program.
At the events, the creative teams of the Army Ideological and
Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, and the Ganja Garrison
Ideological and Cultural Center, as well as regional cultural
departments performed interesting concert programs.
