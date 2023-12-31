Israeli Air Strikes Kill 68 Palestinians In Gaza

Gaza, Dec. 31 (Petra) - 48 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli occupation's airstrikes on Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent reported on Sunday.Additionally, 20 Palestinians were also killed and others were wounded after Israeli army bombed Al-Aqsa University in the coastal enclave, which houses thousands of displaced Palestinian people.

