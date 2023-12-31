               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Air Strikes Kill 68 Palestinians In Gaza


12/31/2023 8:03:26 AM

Gaza, Dec. 31 (Petra) - 48 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli occupation's airstrikes on Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent reported on Sunday.
Additionally, 20 Palestinians were also killed and others were wounded after Israeli army bombed Al-Aqsa University in the coastal enclave, which houses thousands of displaced Palestinian people.

