Industrial Producer Prices Index Down 4.4Pct In January-November Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The general industrial producer prices index decreased by 4.4 percent during the January-November period of 2023, reaching 135.67 points compared to 141.92 for the same period last year.The monthly report of the Department of Statistics issued Sunday attributed the decline to the prices of transformative industries going down by 5.37 percent and electricity prices by 1.13 percent, while the prices of extractive industries increased by 2.84 percent.In November 2023, the index went down to 136.42 points against 140.56 for the same month last year, down 2.95 percent.The report explained that November's drop was the result of a decrease in the prices of transformative industries by 3.32 percent and extractive industries by 4.97 percent, while electricity prices edged up by 6.01 percent.On a monthly level, the index retreated by 1.23 percent, reaching 136.42 points in November 2023 compared to 138.11 in October of the same year. This was due to a decrease in transformative industry prices by 1.63 percent, extractive industry prices by 1.81 percent, and electricity prices by 0.5 percent.