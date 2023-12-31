Sri Lanka Sees 'Record' Tourist Arrivals In December

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Dec 31 (IANS) Sri Lanka witnessed "record" tourist arrivals in December this year registering over 2 lakh footfall, highest in past four years, local media reported.
Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said total foreign tourist arrivals this year have reached nearly 1.5 million, Daily Mirror reported.
It indicates a positive trend in Sri Lanka's tourism industry, he said.
--IANS
int/svn
MENAFN31122023000231011071ID1107672052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.