Italy: Venice To Ban Large Tourist Groups, Loudspeakers From June

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, Dec 31 (IANS) Venice, one of the Italy's most picturesque cities, is to ban tourist groups of more than 25 people and loudspeakers from June, the media reported.

The move was announced as use of loudspeakers on tours "can generate confusion and disturbances", a city official said.

Elisabetta Pesce, the official responsible for the city's security, said the latest policies are "aimed at improving the management of groups organised in the historic centre", BBC reported.

Fearing that tourists could overwhelm the Canal City, residents are choosing to leave.

Earlier, Venice approved five Euros fee for daily visitors, hoping that it will help in regulating crowd.

