Expo 2023 Doha Registers Over 2Million Visitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Over the last three months, Expo 2023 Doha has established itself as a major destination in Qatar and the region, attracting over two million visitors in less than 3 months from all over the world.

The Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee announced this in a statement adding that significant turnout is a testament to the global appeal of Expo 2023 Doha and Qatar's growing stature as a global hub for cultural exchange, innovation, and international collaboration in the areas of sustainability, environmental stewardship, and the fight against climate change.



Palau's pavilion at Expo Doha promotes marine tourism

Expo Doha: Palestine pavilion tells story of resilience, heritage and history Expo 2023 makes largest plastic bottle sentence Guinness record

Read Also

The activities and exhibits at Expo 2023 Doha encompass a variety of themes, such as green innovation, traditional and modern agricultural techniques, sustainability strategies, and best practices in horticulture and sustainable agriculture, as well as activities designed specifically for families and children, which have attracted thousands of visitors who enjoyed an unparalleled experience in the beautiful Al Bidda Park.

The Organizing Committee also announced that nearly 80 countries and organizations have inaugurated their pavilions at Expo 2023 Doha.

Haifa Al Otaibi, Director of Public Relations and Communication at Expo 2023 Doha, said: "As we celebrate Expo 2023 Doha welcoming over two million visitors, we reaffirm our commitment to offering an enriching experience to all visitors that includes learning, engagement, and celebrating our cultural and environmental diversity, and we continue to drive awareness of the Expo's main themes: modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability, given their pivotal role in the global journey of change where Qatar plays a leading role. In addition, and as part of our efforts to offer a comprehensive experience to all Expo visitors, we've ensured to organize activities and events for visitors of all ages and backgrounds in order to offer them the experience of a lifetime!”

Expo 2023 Doha in Al Bidda Park will continue until March 28, 2024.