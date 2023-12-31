Gaza Health: Death Toll Rises To 21,822 Martyrs Since October 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 31 (Petra) - Gaza's death toll rose to 21,822 martyrs by Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave, while 56,451 others were injured, Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.In a statement, the ministry said on the 86th day of the Israeli aggression on the enclave, the occupation committed 12 massacres against Gaza families, adding that 150 civilians were killed and 286 others were injured during the past 24 hours.