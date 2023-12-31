Akeed Reports 12 Rumors In December 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) - The Jordanian Media Credibility Monitor (Akeed) documented 12 rumors circulating among the public in December 2023, which is a decrease from the 18 rumors reported in November, as outlined in its monthly report released on Sunday.The report categorizes political rumors as constituting half of the total recorded rumors, amounting to six, while economic rumors make up 16.67 percent with two instances. Security, social, health, and public affairs rumors each account for 8.33 percent, with one rumor each.Internal sources contributed to 75 percent of the rumors recorded in December, totaling nine, while external sources accounted for the remaining 25 percent, representing three rumors. Social media played a significant role in disseminating these rumors, with 58 percent originating from platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Telegram. The remaining 42 percent were spread through traditional media channels.Akeed's report highlighted that the rumors reached the audience through local media and public publishing platforms, including various social networking sites and smartphone applications. Akeed employs a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative methodology for rumor monitoring, defining rumors as inaccurate information related to Jordanian public or national interests, disseminating to an estimated audience of over 5,000 people via digital media.