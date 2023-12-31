JOHUD Concludes Project Combatting Violence Against Women In Eastern Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD) successfully concluded the inaugural phase of a project aimed at monitoring human rights violations and combating violence against women and girls.Funded by Denmark, the initiative focused on eastern Amman with the goal of diminishing instances of human rights infractions and violence against women and girls. It provided essential services such as prevention, protection, psychological support, legal awareness, and community and media backing.The project's closing ceremony, attended by representatives from civil society institutions, directors of Princess Basma Development Centers affiliated with JOHUD, and women's volunteer committees, featured a comprehensive presentation of achievements and lessons learned. Additionally, a dialogue session on domestic violence and protection mechanisms in Jordanian society took place, along with a review of successful project stories, involving specialists in protection mechanisms.In a press statement on Thursday, JOHUD reiterated its commitment to constructing societies that ensure equal rights and opportunities, promoting a human rights-based approach, and motivating women, girls, and youth to fulfill their developmental and societal roles.The project reached 525 cases of domestic violence, empowering women to participate in legal awareness sessions and psychological counseling services. The initiative strengthened their desire to engage in activities and training related to economic empowerment.JOHUD's voluntary women's and youth committees, known for their community trust, played a pivotal role. These committees monitored human rights violations against women and girls, implementing campaigns for community support. They conducted debates, film screenings, interactive plays, and extracurricular activities to raise awareness about domestic violence and engage decision-makers in solutions to reduce violence against women and girls.