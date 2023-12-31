400 Orphans Begin Umrah Trip

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.31 (Petra) -Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, on Sunday saw off an Umrah trip for 400 orphans, organized by the Islamic Help in Al Hussein Sport City.During the farewell ceremony, Bani Mustafa said this initiative is part of the ministry's programs, in partnership and cooperation with humanitarian organizations, specifically Islamic Help.The minister added that this joint effort aims to provide psychological and social support to orphaned children and people who lack family support, which the society has been implementing over the past years.Additionally, Bani Mustaf noted: "We feel the positive impact of these efforts on orphaned children," indicating that there is future cooperation in this framework that seeks to accommodate groups of underpriviliged people in the ministry-affiliated care and protection homes.