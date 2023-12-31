Gross Domestic Product Up 2.7Pct In Q3 Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current and constant market prices exhibited a 2.7 percent growth in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the corresponding period last year, as reported by the Department of Statistics' (DoS) quarterly update on Sunday.The GDP at constant market prices also saw a 2.7 percent increase during the January-September period of the current year in comparison to the same period last year.As for sectoral estimates, preliminary data disclosed that all economic sectors experienced growth during this timeframe, according to the DoS.The report highlighted the hotels and restaurants sector as the top performer, achieving a growth rate of 6.3 percent, contributing 0.11 percentage points to the overall growth rate. Following closely was the transportation, storage, and communications sector at 5.3 percent, contributing 0.44 percentage points, trailed by the agriculture, hunting, forestry, and fishing sector with a growth rate of 5.1 percent and a contribution of 0.20 percentage points. The manufacturing industries sector also played a role with a growth rate of 3.9 percent, contributing 0.73 percentage points to the overall achieved growth rate.