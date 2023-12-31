Three Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians have been injured in Russia's recent shelling of the city of Kherson.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Two men, 52 and 55, and a woman, 71, were taken to hospital with injuries of various severity levels.
The enemy shelling affected Kherson's Korabelnyi district.
According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office, Russian troops struck Kherson with artillery, causing damage to residential houses, vehicles, and a store.
A pre-trial investigation was opened over the violation of laws and customs of war (Part 1, Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
