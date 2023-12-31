Russians Again Actively Employ Guided Bombs In Tavria Sector Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders again are actively using guided bombs in the Tavria sector.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Tarnavskyi, the enemy has launched 16 air attacks over the past day, and“all of them but one” affected the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian commander mentioned that the number of enemy infantry attacks had remained the same. Russian mercenaries are the most active near Avdiivka and in the Marinka direction.

A total of 32 combat engagements have occurred over the past day. Russian troops launched 864 artillery strikes and one missile strike.

Russia's combat losses reached 466 troops and 52 military equipment units, including eight tanks, seven armored fighting vehicles, 16 artillery systems, 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, four special equipment units, and 15 motor vehicles.

The Ukrainian military destroyed Russia's Buk-M surface-to-air missile system, 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, and 2S4 Tyulpan 240mm self-propelled mortar. Additionally, four enemy ammunition depots were crushed.

Photo: BBC Ukraine