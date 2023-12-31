(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, December 31 - Press Release

December 31, 2023

SEN. NANCY BINAY'S

New Year 2024 Message

Sa pagpasok ng Bagong Taon, harapin natin ang bawat bukas ng may dalang pag-asa. Armed with our faith, prayers, and our collective strengths, patuloy tayong magpupursigi't magsumikap upang makabangon sa mga dagok ng kahapon.

Sa pagpsasok ng bagong taon, lahat ay umaasang mayroong tayong panibagong sigla at lakas na salubungin ang Taon 2024 ng may ngiti at buo ang loob.

There will be various challenges along the way, but I am confident that so long as we keep the bayanihan spirit alive we will overcome whatever is thrown our way.

Tuloy-tuloy man ang hamon, patuloy pa rin tayong babangon.

Mula po sa aming pamilya, Manigong Bagong Taon--at Mabuhay tayong lahat!