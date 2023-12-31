Marcos: Pagninilay Sa Ika-127 Na Anibersaryo Ng Pagkabayani Ni Dr. Jose Rizal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, December 31 - Press Release

December 30, 2023

PAGNINILAY SA IKA-127 NA ANIBERSARYO NG PAGKABAYANI NI DR. JOSE RIZAL

Y ora por ti que veas tu redención final. (Ginhawa'y kamtan mo! Anong pagkarikit!)

. . .

Voy donde no hay esclavos, verdugos ni opresores, (Ako'y yayao na sa bayang payapa, na walang alipi't punoig mapang-aba)

- mula sa "Mi Ultimo Adios" ni Dr. Jose Rizal, sa pagsasalin ni Jose Gatmaytan

Sa taun-taong pagdiriwang sa kabayanihan ni Gat Jose Rizal, nakamit na ba ng mga Pilipino ang wagas na sariling pamamahala na kanyang pinangarap?

Masakit man tandaan, bigong namatay si Jose Rizal. Hindi na niya nasaksihan ang pagdeklara ng kalayaan ng Pilipinas at ang pagguho ng kolonyal na rehimen ng Espanya sa tulong ng Amerika. Ngunit ipagdiriwang ba niya ang inabot ng Pilipinas na muling pananakop? Kaliwaan lang pala ang nangyari. Ibinenta ng Espanya ang Pilipinas sa halagang 20 milyong dolyar. Aregluhan lang pala ng dalawang makapangyarihang bansa sa kasunduang Treaty of Paris kung saan inechapwera ang paglahok ng mga Pilipino.

Itinuring ang mga Pilipino na isang komunidad ng mga "barbarians" na walang kakayahan sa sariling pamamahala. Pagkatapos lamang italumpati sa U.S. Congress ang tula ni Gat Jose Rizal na Mi Ultimo Adios ay nakumbinse ang mga Amerikanong kongresista sa pagka-maharlika ng mga Pilipino at isinabatas ang Philippine Organic Act of 1902 tungo sa sariling pamamahala ng Pilipinas.

At alam niyo ba na ang Mi Ultimo Adios ay isinalin pa sa lengwahe ng Indonesia upang magbigay inspirasyon sa kanilang mga sundalong lumalaban sa mga Dutch na mananakop?

Kung buhay pa si Gat Jose Rizal ngayon, bigo pa rin kaya siya? Ipagtitibay ba niya na malaya na tayo sa kolonyalismo? Sasang-ayon ba siya sa pagdagdag ng mga EDCA sites? Masusulyapan ba niya sa pagpapalakas ng U.S. at China sa kanilang relasyong militar na baka maulit ang areglong Espanya at Amerika? Ituturing ba niyang panghihimasok sa soberanya ng Pilipinas ang pagdating ng mga tauhan ng International Criminal Court sa bansa? Sasabihin ba niyang pagsuko ng ating ekonomiya at pagtitiwala sa sarili ang importasyon ng bigas, mais, asukal, asin, at karneng baboy, baka, at isda?

Sa araw na ito, lumingon tayo sa ating pinanggalingan at pag-isipang mabuti ang nais nating paroroonan.

REFLECTIONS ON THE 127TH ANNIVERSARY OF DR. JOSE RIZAL'S HEROISM

Y ora por ti que veas tu redención final. (And for yourself pray that your final redemption you'll see.)

. . .

Voy donde no hay esclavos, verdugos ni opresores, (I'll go where there are no slaves, hangmen, nor oppressors . . .)

- from "Mi Ultimo Adios" by Dr. Jose Rizal, translated by Edwin Aguston Lozada After years upon years of celebrating the heroism of Dr. Jose Rizal, has the Philippines achieved the genuine self-governance that he dreamed of?

As painful as it is to remember, Jose Rizal died a disappointed man. He did not witness the Philippine Declaration of Independence nor the collapse of the colonial regime of Spain with the help of the United States. But would he have celebrated the fate of the Philippines under another colonizer? What happened was a mere change of hands, with Spain selling the Philippines for $20 million. It was an arrangement between two world powers through the Treaty of Paris, in which no Filipino was allowed to participate.

Filipinos were treated as "barbarians" with no capacity for self-governance. Only after the declamation of Rizal's immortal poem, Mi Ultimo Adios, in the U.S. Congress did American lawmakers pass the Philippine Organic Act of 1902 toward Filipino self-governance.

And did you know that Mi Ultimo Adios was even translated into the Indonesian language to rally native soldiers against the Dutch colonizers?

If Gat Jose Rizal were alive today, would he still be frustrated? Would he affirm that we are truly free from colonialism? Would he agree to the addition of EDCA sites? Would he have glimpsed in the joint policy of U.S. and China to strengthen their military relations a possible repeat of the Spanish-American deal? Would he consider the arrival of officials of the International Criminal Court an interference in the sovereignty of the Philippines? Would he say that the importation of rice, corn, sugar, salt, pork, beef, and fish is a surrender of our economy and self-reliance?

On this day, let's look back to whence we came and think carefully about where we want to go.