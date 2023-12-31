(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, December 31 - Press Release
December 29, 2023
Poe on extension for PUV consolidation
The PUV consolidation extension is a welcome breathing room for transport groups and government officials to engage in talks for a just and humane modernization program.
During this period, we expect the route plans to be also clearer in consultation with the affected groups.
We all want a win-win situation that will improve the livelihood of our small drivers and operators and at the same time give our commuters a better ride.
We also hope the Supreme Court will take cognizance of the petitions of transport groups, which can serve as a valuable guide for the implementation of the modernization program.
