Blinken’S Visit Sparks Mexico-Venezuela Migration Pact

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recently, Mexico restarted repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants as part of a bilateral agreement with Venezuela.



The decision came after high-level talks with U.S. officials, focusing on the surge of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Mexico highlighted the urgency of these migration issues.



The repatriation flights are a key element of the agreements made during the Palenque Encounter on October 22.



Both countries aim to address the challenges of migration collaboratively.



The first two pilot repatriation flights took off on December 29 and 30, marking the beginning of this coordinated effort.



Mexico and Venezuela are also implementing social programs to aid repatriated individuals.



These programs aim to integrate them into productive projects and provide paid internships.







Inspired by Mexican initiatives like "Sembrando Vida" and "Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro," these efforts are linked to Venezuela's "Vuelta a la Patria" program.



This initiative reflects a broader trend of increased migration through Mexico since 2018.



Large caravans, primarily of Central American migrants, have been moving through Mexico to reach the U.S. Despite the pandemic and regional restrictions, the influx has continued.



The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported detaining over 3.2 million migrants in fiscal year 2023.



This situation underscores the need for regional cooperation on migration.



The repatriation flights represent a step towards managing migration flows in a humane and orderly manner, respecting the rights of migrants.



In summary, the collaboration between Mexico and Venezuela and U.S. involvement highlights a shared commitment to addressing the complex challenges of regional migration.







