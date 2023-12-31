São Paulo’S 98Th São Silvestre Race

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On December 31, 2023, São Paulo, Brazil, hosts the 98th São Silvestre Race, a premier road race in Latin America.



The race, known for its challenging 15 km course, starts at 7:25 AM on Avenida Paulista near number 2000.



It winds through various landmarks of the city, returning to number 900 in front of the Edifício Cásper Líbero .



The São Silvestre Race, traditionally held on New Year's Eve, is a significant event attracting runners globally.



With an average of 35,000 participants from about 50 different nationalities, it's a cultural melting pot and a testament to international sportsmanship.







Organizers schedule each race category with specific start times to manage the flow of participants.



This careful planning enhances the experience for both runners and spectators, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable event.



Weather forecasts suggest rain for the race day, a common occurrence in São Paulo in December.



Participants typically prepare for varying conditions, and the race remains a favorite for its vibrant atmosphere and challenging route.



The São Silvestre Race is also a major tourist draw, with spectators lining the course to support the runners.



The event showcases São Paulo's athletic spirit and cultural landmarks, making it a unique and festive sporting celebration in the city's annual calendar.

MENAFN31122023007421016031ID1107671985