(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent Opinium and 'Observer' survey involving 2,132 people indicates that UK citizens believe Brexit has harmed their economy.



The Guardian reported it on December 30, 2023. This study found that only 22% of those asked think Brexit positively affected the economy.



The survey carried out between December 13 and 15, had participants evaluate Brexit's effects in ten areas.



They chose between 'positive impact' and 'negative impact.' Most people picked 'negative impact' for all areas. This shows a clear trend of dissatisfaction.



Many respondents said Brexit made it harder for the government to manage immigration. They also agreed it hurt UK businesses.



These businesses now struggle to bring in goods from inside and outside the EU. Furthermore, only 7% felt Brexit helped keep store prices low.







A much larger group, 63%, linked Brexit to higher inflation and living costs. This connection shows the broad economic effects of Brexit.



When talking about personal money matters, 35% saw a negative change due to Brexit.



Brexit officially happened on January 31, 2020. This followed a 2016 vote where 52% chose to leave the EU.



The path to Brexit was not smooth. It included three failed agreements and the resignations of two leaders, David Cameron and Theresa May.



This history helps explain the current views on Brexit's economic impact.

Background

The UK's decision to leave the EU marked a significant shift in European politics. It highlighted growing skepticism about multinational unions.



Many other EU countries watched this closely, learning from the UK's experience. Brexit's economic impact is not just a UK issue. It affects trade and politics across Europe.



Countries like Germany and France now navigate new trade rules with the UK. This changes how goods flow across Europe.



Comparing the UK to its EU neighbors, we see different economic paths. While the EU focuses on unity and shared growth, the UK is now charting its own course.



This contrast offers a unique study in economic and political strategies. Both regions aim to balance national interests with global economic trends.

