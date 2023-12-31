Egypt Snubs H1N1 Outbreak Reports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian cabinet on Sunday dismissed recent reports about the alleged detection of a case of a new swine flu (H1N1) virus variant in the country.

The Ministry of Health's preventive medicine sector has not monitored any new variant of swine flu, urging mass media and social media users to obtain relevant information from official sources, the cabinet's media center said in a press release.

It also asked people not to believe such false allegations that are only meant to cause panic nationwide, according to the release.

The virus, known as swine flu, spreads easily and mostly causes a mild illness. The first virus case was detected in Mexico. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a pandemic in April 2009 due to its swift outbreak. (end)

