US Navy Helicopters Sink Three Houthi Boats In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday that three boats belonging to the Houthis were sunk and their crew were killed, after they attacked an American commercial ship and helicopters in the southern Red Sea.

A statement by CENTCOM on the X website said that "American helicopters responded to a distress call at 6:30 am Sana'a time launched by a commercial ship belonging to Maersk after 4 Houthi boats opened fire on it in the southern Red Sea".

Four Houthi boats approached within 20 meters of the ship in an attempt to board it, and gunfire exchanged between the boats' crew and security personnel of the Maersk ship, the statement added.

It explained that the Houthi boats did not respond to warnings issued by the American helicopters and opened fire on them, which required a return of fire in self-defense, which led to the sinking of three of the four boats, killing their crew, while the fourth boat fled the area.

For its part, Maersk confirmed in a statement reported by the media that an accident had occurred involving the ship "Maersk Hangzhou" after it passed through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait on its way from Singapore to the Port of Suez.

The statement stated, "Maersk confirms the safety of the ship's crew members and there is no indication of a fire on board the ship."

This comes a week after the US announced what it called the "Prosperity Alliance", which is multinational maritime security initiative in the Red Sea to stop Houthi attacks on ships. (end)

