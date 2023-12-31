Death Toll From Missile Attack On Kyiv Rises To 21

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Kyiv has increased to 21 after rescuers recovered the bodies of two people from under the rubble of a warehouse.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The number of people killed by Russian missiles in Kyiv is already 21. Rescuers retrieved two more bodies from under the rubble," the post said.

On December 29, Russian troops launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine. The invaders used kamikaze drones and missiles of various types.

In total, the invaders used about 160 missiles and drones against cities and towns across Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 27 drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

January 1 was declared a day of mourning in Kyiv.