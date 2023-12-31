Air Force Spox On F-16 Pilot Training: Partners May Not Say Much, But Process Underway

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The training of Ukrainian pilots and personnel to fly the F-16 fighter aircraft continues as agreed within the air coalition.

The relevant statement was made Spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The F-16s are not expectations but an action plan. We have it, and we are systematically approaching our goal with our Western partners. I communicate with pilots, but I do not take their exams. I do not know at what stage they are, actually, in this training, but it is underway. You know the countries – they have already been announced: these are Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries, where not only pilots but also ground personnel are undergoing training,” Ihnat told.

In his words, the above professionals will maintain aircraft and deal with weapons, as high-precision and high-technology weapons require you to have serious knowledge about their configuration and combat preparations.

According to Ihnat, the training process is underway, although partners may not say much in this regard.

“One would like to see both photos and videos of how pilots learn, but you know, this topic is not publicized much in the West, it is closed. Therefore, I just want to assure you that the process continues and is being carried out as agreed within the aviation coalition,” Ihnat stressed.

A reminder that Ukraine's first group of six pilots completed basic training on the F-16s in the United Kingdom and are now learning to fly the fighter aircraft in Denmark.