Goldmedal's New Year Campaign Focuses On Loneliness Of Senior Citizens

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 28th December 2023: Goldmedal Electricals, one of India's leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, announced the launch of their New Year's Ad Campaign, which aims to highlight the increasing loneliness amongst senior citizens. As per reports, almost 75% of seniors feel alone despite having families. Social isolation and loneliness among seniors are widespread and are recognized as a priority health problem.



Conceptualized and executed by FoxyMoron, the flagship agency of Zoo Media, campaign invites the audience to reflect on the emotional needs of the elderly, often overshadowed by the relentless pace of modern life. The busy lifestyles of the younger generation mean that they are often unable to give the time and attention that their elders need. Goldmedal's ad depicts volunteers sprucing up the interiors of an old-age home with the brand's products and then spending time with the elderly residents to brighten up their day. It suggests a special New Year's resolution - giving the gift of time to seniors who might be longing for companionship.



Speaking about the New Year's Ad Campaign, Mr. Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals commented, "Our New Year's campaign goes beyond simply highlighting our electrical solutions. We want to create a meaningful impact by addressing the issue of senior citizen loneliness and emphasizing the need to show appreciation to those who have given us so much. It's a small gesture that can make a huge difference and bring immense joy to the lives of the elderly."



Goldmedal invites the public to join the movement and share their stories of spending time with seniors. The campaign is part of their #GharGharLagtaHai campaign which brings out the various facets of Indian family life that makes every home special.





About Zoo Media:



Zoo Media is a renowned film production company known for its creative storytelling and visually stunning productions. With a focus on impactful narratives, Zoo Media collaborates with brands to bring their visions to life through the lens.





About FoxyMoron:



FoxyMoron is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in creating compelling and engaging content across various digital platforms. Through innovative campaigns, FoxyMoron helps brands connect with their audiences and build meaningful relationships.





About Goldmedal Electricals:



Goldmedal Electricals is a home-grown electrical company which was established in the year 1979 with a vision to create electrical switches and accessories that make a positive difference to the lives of consumers. The company is known in the industry for manufacturing high quality wiring devices and introducing a host of innovations in the industry. The company has manufacturing units in Vasai outside Mumbai, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. It is one of the few companies in the industry to have a completely in-house, state-of-the-art tool room and testing facility. Today, the company manufactures a vast range of electrical products including various types of Switches, Home automation systems, LEDs, Fans, Security Systems, Entertainment devices, Doorbells, Wires, Cables, DBs and more for residential buildings as well as commercial establishments.

