Jordan Prepares For UN Human Rights Council's 4Th UPR Session Following Comprehensive National Consultations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) - Director of the Human Rights Unit in the Prime Minister's Office, Khalil Abdallat, has announced that Jordan is gearing up for discussions on the 4th Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the United Nations Human Rights Council.The government has completed the preparation and submission of the report, adhering to the established international procedures.Highlighting the diplomatic protocol, Abdallat mentioned that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has delivered the report through the Jordanian mission in Geneva. The report is now accessible on the website of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, marking the commencement of its discussion scheduled for January 25, 2024, during the 45th session.In a special segment on Radio Al-Balad dedicated to the UPR, Abdallat emphasized the significant role played by the national consultation methodology conducted by the Human Rights Unit, in line with the Prime Minister's mandate. This methodology has significantly contributed to enhancing the national report.Abdallat highlighted that the unit collated discussions and observations from over 13 consultative sessions, engaging more than 1,700 participants, including representatives from national institutions, civil society organizations, and media institutions. These sessions involved the active participation of members of the legislative authority, governorate councils, diverse youth and women sectors, and individuals with disabilities.In anticipation of the report discussion, Abdallat underscored the tangible partnership between the government and civil society. He announced plans for dialogue meetings both before and after the report discussion, emphasizing a focus on roles and responsibilities in implementing recommendations from all components of the state and Jordanian society.