DFS Bolsters Safety Measures For New Year's Eve Celebrations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has deployed tenders and teams to key points across the city as a precautionary measure, anticipating vibrant celebrations and large crowds during New Year's eve.

The fire department has identified and taken special precautions at 10 to 12 vulnerable locations to enhance safety measures.

These areas include Aero City, Ansal Plaza, Connaught Place, Palika Bazar, Pacific Mall, Rani Bagh Market, Hauz Khas Village market, Chhatarpur, Lajpat Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila, Gandhi Nagar Market, Mukherjee Nagar, the Kalkaji temple area, and Guru Hanuman Marg.

In a message shared on 'X,' DFS Chief Atul Garg reassured the public, stating: "DFS has put in place comprehensive arrangements for the safety of Delhi citizens on the eve of the New Year. In addition to fire stations being on high alert, fire tenders will be stationed at specific locations to respond promptly to any emergencies that may arise. Happy New Year to all."

