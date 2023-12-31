Ministry Unveils Digital Platform Showcasing Mineral Resource Investments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources introduced a digital platform on Sunday dedicated to showcasing investment prospects in mineral resources, petroleum, gas, and oil shale.The electronic platform, accessible at gov, aims to emphasize the significance of the mining sector in contributing to the national economy, aligning with the Economic Modernization Vision's objective to position Jordan as a regional industry hub.During the launch ceremony, Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh underscored the mining sector's pivotal role and its inclusion as a key industry in the economic vision. The platform serves as a tool to encourage investors to establish transformative industries based on mineral resources, elevating the value of extracted ores.Kharabsheh emphasized the government's commitment to promoting investment in national mineral resources, positioning the electronic platform as a conduit for highlighting national wealth and investment opportunities.The platform, tailored to mineral resources, petroleum, gas, and oil shale, allows potential investors to explore opportunities through an interactive map displaying the locations of raw materials, accompanied by technical reports. Additionally, it facilitates electronic investment applications in line with the Petroleum, Oil Shale, Coal, and Strategic Minerals Exploitation Projects System No. (76) of 2020.By integrating with relevant government agencies overseeing investment licenses in the mining sector, such as the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission, the Department of Lands and Survey, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Local Administration, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, the platform streamlines the application process, reducing the time needed to obtain investment licenses and eliminating the necessity of physical visits to the ministry for application submissions.