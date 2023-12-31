45K Jordanians Performs Umrah In 6 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- About 45,000 Jordanians have performed Umrah (Lesser Pilgrimage) since the beginning of the Hijri Umrah season that commenced in July and continued until the end of the current year, said Belal Rubin, a representative of Hajj and Umrah companies and a member of the Jordan Society of Tourism and Travel Agents (JSTA).In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Rubin highlighted that the demand for Umrah trips among Jordanians has been relatively weak compared to the previous year. He further explained that the number of Jordanian pilgrims during the period from July to December last year had reached 70,000 individuals.Anticipating an upturn in demand, Rubin expected a surge in Jordanian citizens seeking to perform Umrah rituals during the upcoming winter school vacation, a customary trend observed annually. To motivate Jordanians, Hajj and Umrah offices have introduced encouraging offers and packages.Regarding Hajj registration, Rubin highlighted that the process for pilgrims to register on the Ministry of Awqaf's website began on Monday, December 11, and will conclude today, Sunday, at 10 pm.